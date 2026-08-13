Social Care

Improving the evidence base to inform decision making in social care.

As populations age and community needs become more complex, demand for social care services increases, putting them under increased pressure. RAND Europe’s Health and Care team conduct research and evaluations to improve the evidence base and inform decision making in social care. Our work enables policymakers and social care providers to determine better social care delivery models, innovative services and improved funding decisions, to support better, sustainable social care for public benefit.