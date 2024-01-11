Mental Health Retrosight Study Sheds Light on What Makes Biomedical Research More Likely to Benefit Patients
The Mental Health Retrosight study of 20 years of research in the field of schizophrenia shows how research projects that successfully translated into patient benefit share certain characteristics, such as multidisciplinary researchers or teams, and clinically-oriented rather than basic research topics. These attributes could be selected for, promoted or nurtured to increase the impact of future research on improving patients’ lives.