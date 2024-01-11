Understanding How Alcohol Beverage Labels Inform Consumers about Dangers of Alcohol Consumption

Photo: Flickr user Bernt Rostad

Background

The EU strategy to support Member States in reducing alcohol related harm set out the need for more information to inform and educate consumers on the impact of harmful and hazardous alcohol consumption and on appropriate consumption patterns.

Labelling of alcoholic beverages with health information can provide an important means as part of a strategy to reduce alcohol related harm. Health warnings and information raise awareness and could influence social norms.

There is a need to better understand the extent to which labelling is implemented in practice and to assess the effectiveness of health-related information conveyed and presented on products.

Goals

RAND Europe worked with partners at GfK to conduct fieldwork across EU Member states to assess the nature and content of health-related information provided on alcoholic beverage packaging and so inform how labelling could be improved.

Publication

The EU published the final report, State of play in the use of alcoholic beverage labels to inform consumers about health aspects: Action to prevent and reduce harm from alcohol.

Project Team

Ellen Nolte

Eleanor Winpenny