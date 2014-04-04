Improving Patient Experience in Primary Care

Background

The improving patient experience in primary care (IMPROVE) programme was a collaboration between the University of Cambridge and the University of Exeter, with support from RAND Europe. Funded by NIHR, the programme explored issues such as patients' experiences of general practitioner consultations, how practice teams respond to patient feedback from surveys, how GPs respond to individual patient feedback, use of real time patient feedback in GP practices, and understanding patients’ experiences of out of hours care.

Goals

The collaboration aimed to answer a range of questions in relation to the varying nature of patient experience in primary care, which fall under three broad areas:

Understanding patient experience data

Exploring variations in patient experience

Using patient experience data for quality improvement and quality assurance

Methodology

The collaboration used a variety of methods to collect data, including:

Video elicitation interviews with patients

Patient experience surveys

Interviews with GPs and hospital consultants

Focus groups with GP practice staff

Project Team

Jennifer Newbould

Martin Roland

Jenni Burt

John Campbell