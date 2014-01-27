Understanding Intolerance in Western Europe

Research Context

Intolerance is highly visible in Western Europe and has significant implications for policy, social outcomes, and well-being, but the range of factors contributing to it is not yet fully understood. Moreover, the effectiveness of different approaches to fostering cohesion and tolerance is not well evaluated.

With high public visibility but a weak evidence base to inform decisions, governments can find it challenging to decide how best to balance the protection of an open society and civil liberties, on the one hand, with the facilitation of social cohesion and well-being in diverse societies, on the other. Research is needed to provide a cross-national understanding of whether and how intolerance in Europe may be changing. This research can then form the basis for policymakers, civil society organisations and others to understand and anticipate potential challenges, and to pursue policies and interventions in a more informed manner.

Research Questions

In this research project, originally commissioned by Open Society Foundation-Brussels, RAND researchers assessed existing literature and data on intolerance in Western Europe, asking:

Is intolerance against some groups rising more than others?

Is intolerance rising more in some countries or regions than others?

Is it more prevalent amongst certain socioeconomic and/or demographic groups than others?

If so, are there observable behavioural changes associated with these changing attitudes?

Follow-On Research

With the support of the RAND Europe Council of Advisors, researchers are expanding the geographical scope of the original project to include non-EU15 countries; the team will also undertake cross-national statistical analyses of pre-existing data exploring individual and national correlates of intolerance (e.g., racial, religious, and sexual).

Our intention is to assess the extent of consistency between malleable factors and different forms of intolerance in a cross-national context. For example, we intend to examine whether or not the individual factors strongly associated with religious intolerance in France are the same as those in Germany.

The motivation for this work is that while there is no shortage of commentary, there is a dearth of empirical research in this area. More fundamentally, policy in this area does not seem to be built on the little evidence that is available.