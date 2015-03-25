Assessing impact submissions for REF2014: An evaluation 25 March 2015
A review of the assessment process for the impact element of the REF 2014 within UK higher education institutions to assess the process and identify future improvements.
The Research Excellence Framework (REF) 2014 was a nationwide initiative to assess the quality of research in UK higher education institutions (HEIs). For the first time, REF 2014 introduced the wider impact of research, alongside the quality of research and the vitality of the research environment, into the assessment of research excellence in UK HEIs. This wider impact of research was weighted at 20% of the total assessment for 2014. Understanding how the impact element of the REF 2014 submission process was assessed will be important for future rounds of assessment, to ensure fairness to all parties and to prevent unnecessary burden.
Following our evaluation of the submission process, the four UK higher education funding bodies commissioned RAND Europe to evaluate the assessment process for the impact element of the REF 2014. The objectives of this phase of the evaluation were to:
A mixed-methods approach was used to evaluate the process including face-to-face and telephone interviews and an online survey with members of the assessment panels and a cost analysis to produce robust conclusions and recommendations.
Catriona Manville
Tom Ling
Susan Guthrie
Bryn Garrod
Sonia Sousa
Sophie Castle Clarke
Marie-Louise Henham
Anne Kirtley