Evaluating the Impact of the NIHR Invention for Innovation (i4i) Programme

Background

Evidence on the impact of various innovative finance and governance models in the medical technology, diagnostics and devices space is scarce, particularly for public financing models and their contributions. The NIHR Invention for Innovation (i4i) programme aims to support the development of innovative medical technologies for patient benefit.

Since its inception, the programme has identified and assisted projects of critical clinical importance. The i4i programme fills a crucial gap in the innovation finance system by providing funding at an early stage from alternatives such as venture capital.

Aims and Goals

RAND Europe was asked to evaluate the i4i programme, to identify outputs and impacts of i4i-funded projects and to examine the factors influencing performance and progress. This should help inform the future of the programme.

The evaluation used a multi-method approach, including a focused review of background information from i4i, interviews with key informants, a survey of programme participants and case studies of projects representing diverse technologies and health needs.

Project Team

Sonja Marjanovic

Joanna Chataway

Joachim Krapels

Sophie Castle-Clarke

Sonia Sousa