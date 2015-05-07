Comparing Higher Education Entrance Qualifications and Exams in Europe

Several European countries, motivated by a strong egalitarian principle, offer non-selective and open access to higher education. For example, admission is centrally regulated and conditional only on passing high school leaving exams in France, Germany, Italy and Slovenia. Unfortunately, failure rates are sky high — in France, close to 50% of first year students drop out.

These systems also tend to also have the lowest proportion of pupils from disadvantaged background, according to a large-scale survey conducted by Eurostudent in 2011. And the increase in enrolment rates is in general not matched by a proportional increase in public (or private) expenditure, putting higher education institutions under extreme financial pressure.

Goals

In an effort to tackle the challenge of admissions in higher education in Europe, the European Parliament commissioned a study by RAND Europe and LSE Enterprise, the consulting arm of the London School of Economics, to compare admission requirements across Europe, the US, Japan and Australia.

Entry requirements play an important role in solving the concerns mentioned above, because they can help to match applicants to the most appropriate course of study (hence reducing failure rates), as well as regulate enrolment across disciplines to meet the needs of a country.

This study aimed to: