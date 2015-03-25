Assessing the Use of Pooled Resource Approaches by Local Authorities in the UK

Background

An important element of the debate about the reform of public services in the United Kingdom (UK) is the desire to maximise the benefits to local communities from coordinating the efforts and resources of multiple local agencies, and breaking down ‘silo’ government.

The devolution to some authorities of powers and responsibilities for some public services, and ongoing resource pressures, are encouraging innovative and locally developed approaches – in particular 'pooling resources' across actors involved in local service delivery.

To help establish a case for a new approach to public service transformation, the Local Government Association (LGA) sought a robust and compelling evidence base in support of what can be achieved for residents by using a ‘pooled resources’ approach.

Goals

In 2014, the Local Government Association (LGA) People and Places Board commissioned RAND Europe to prepare nine case studies of places in England (UK) where LGA knew a pooled approach was being used for service delivery. The objective was to describe the development of different initiatives and to comment on what appeared to be the enablers and barriers to progress.

The specific initiatives implemented by agencies using a pooled approach covered different services including health and social care, skills and vocational training, regeneration, economic growth, troubled families and the management of public assets.

Collaborative Working Initiatives Across the UK West Yorkshire Creation of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority

Creation of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Cambridge Managing the growing demand for services through collaboration, including the City Deal

Managing the growing demand for services through collaboration, including the City Deal Suffolk "Lowestoft Rising" is an integrated approach to service delivery to tackle social problems

"Lowestoft Rising" is an integrated approach to service delivery to tackle social problems Greater Essex Skills for economic growth and tackling the mismatch between vacancies and available skills

Skills for economic growth and tackling the mismatch between vacancies and available skills Surrey Joined-up service provision and collaboration through the Family Support Programme

Joined-up service provision and collaboration through the Family Support Programme Cheshire West and Chester Integrated early support

Integrated early support Derbyshire Use of geospatial mapping and customer segmentation for better use of the public estate

Use of geospatial mapping and customer segmentation for better use of the public estate Cornwall Integrated care and health provision

Integrated care and health provision Devon Engaging local communities in service co-delivery

Methodology

To undertake the project, RAND Europe gathered evidence from a number of sources. The team conducted a review of the relevant literature on community budgets, pooling and public service reform, conducted interviews with key representatives involved in the initiatives, and conducted a workshop with representatives from all nine places to discuss emerging findings.

Findings

RAND Europe was able to draw conclusions on general lessons about the factors that appear to be influencing collaborative working for service delivery. Enablers and barriers for more effective sharing of resources as part of public service transformation include:

Enablers Barriers Pragmatic approach to achieving goals

Generating and using data

Focusing on outcomes

Changing organisational culture and behaviour Lack of buy-in from government bodies

Uncertainty around devolution

Specific legislative and regulatory barriers

Lack of alignment between national & local funding priorities

Based on the evidence from the nine initiatives LGA asked RAND Europe to make recommendations for what a ‘public sector reform deal’ – a series of ‘asks’ of government and ‘offers’ from places – might look like:

Asks of central government Asks of local agencies Pooling funding at source around complex issues

Multi-year funding

Encouragement to local agencies of government departments to collaborate routinely

Integrated commissioning

Removal of impediments to data sharing

Government support to local initiatives through skills and secondments

Avoiding target-driven burden Development of clear goals for improved outcomes

Evidence-based design of programmes

Commitment to data collection and monitoring of performance

Robust governance and decision-making arrangements

Development of an affordable offer

Accountable leadership

Commitment to an ambitious agenda of change

Creativity and innovation

Jeremy Lonsdale

Christian Van Stolk

Benoit Guerin

Marco Hafner

Daniel Schweppenstedde