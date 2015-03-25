Assessing the Use of Pooled Resource Approaches by Local Authorities in the UK
Background
An important element of the debate about the reform of public services in the United Kingdom (UK) is the desire to maximise the benefits to local communities from coordinating the efforts and resources of multiple local agencies, and breaking down ‘silo’ government.
The devolution to some authorities of powers and responsibilities for some public services, and ongoing resource pressures, are encouraging innovative and locally developed approaches – in particular 'pooling resources' across actors involved in local service delivery.
To help establish a case for a new approach to public service transformation, the Local Government Association (LGA) sought a robust and compelling evidence base in support of what can be achieved for residents by using a ‘pooled resources’ approach.
Goals
In 2014, the Local Government Association (LGA) People and Places Board commissioned RAND Europe to prepare nine case studies of places in England (UK) where LGA knew a pooled approach was being used for service delivery. The objective was to describe the development of different initiatives and to comment on what appeared to be the enablers and barriers to progress.
The specific initiatives implemented by agencies using a pooled approach covered different services including health and social care, skills and vocational training, regeneration, economic growth, troubled families and the management of public assets.
Collaborative Working Initiatives Across the UK
West Yorkshire
Creation of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority
Cambridge
Managing the growing demand for services through collaboration, including the City Deal
Suffolk
"Lowestoft Rising" is an integrated approach to service delivery to tackle social problems
Greater Essex
Skills for economic growth and tackling the mismatch between vacancies and available skills
Surrey
Joined-up service provision and collaboration through the Family Support Programme
Cheshire West and Chester
Integrated early support
Derbyshire
Use of geospatial mapping and customer segmentation for better use of the public estate
Cornwall
Integrated care and health provision
Devon
Engaging local communities in service co-delivery
Methodology
To undertake the project, RAND Europe gathered evidence from a number of sources. The team conducted a review of the relevant literature on community budgets, pooling and public service reform, conducted interviews with key representatives involved in the initiatives, and conducted a workshop with representatives from all nine places to discuss emerging findings.
Findings
RAND Europe was able to draw conclusions on general lessons about the factors that appear to be influencing collaborative working for service delivery. Enablers and barriers for more effective sharing of resources as part of public service transformation include:
Enablers
Barriers
Pragmatic approach to achieving goals
Generating and using data
Focusing on outcomes
Changing organisational culture and behaviour
Lack of buy-in from government bodies
Uncertainty around devolution
Specific legislative and regulatory barriers
Lack of alignment between national & local funding priorities
Based on the evidence from the nine initiatives LGA asked RAND Europe to make recommendations for what a ‘public sector reform deal’ – a series of ‘asks’ of government and ‘offers’ from places – might look like:
Asks of central government
Asks of local agencies
Pooling funding at source around complex issues
Multi-year funding
Encouragement to local agencies of government departments to collaborate routinely
Integrated commissioning
Removal of impediments to data sharing
Government support to local initiatives through skills and secondments
Avoiding target-driven burden
Development of clear goals for improved outcomes
Evidence-based design of programmes
Commitment to data collection and monitoring of performance
Robust governance and decision-making arrangements
Poor coordination in government services has long been a source of frustration to users, and a cause of inefficiency and ineffectiveness. The emerging debate about devolution of powers and responsibilities for some public services, and ongoing resource pressures, have encouraged innovative, locally developed approaches.