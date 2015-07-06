Examining the Bibliometric Performance of the Cambridge Neuroscience Network

Science policy is increasingly interested in the role of networks as enablers of research activity and research performance. One network in the neuroscience field is Cambridge Neuroscience, a strategic research initiative to connect multidisciplinary neuroscience research and teaching across the University of Cambridge and affiliated institutes.

Cambridge Neuroscience's mission is to increase the ‘fundamental understanding of brain function and enhance quality of life’. It is a virtual centre of excellence with activities organized around five interrelated themes: (i) Developmental Neuroscience; (ii) Cellular and Molecular Neuroscience; (iii) Systems and Computational Neuroscience; (iv) Cognitive and Behavioural Neuroscience; and (v) Clinical and Veterinary Neuroscience.

The research report summarises the key findings of a bibliometric analysis of research and researchers affiliated with Cambridge Neuroscience. The document aims to serve as an extended summary of the study, intended for dissemination to interested parties. The bibliometric analysis aims to inform and support Cambridge Neuroscience in their strategic direction by providing evidence on the research performance of the network (and its constituent researchers and organisational units) and by exploring collaboration dynamics.

Publication

Project Team

Salil Gunashekar

Sonja Marjanovic