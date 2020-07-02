Developing a tool to assist small and medium-sized enterprises with skills management

alfa27/Adobe Stock

What is the issue?

Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) constitute 99% of companies in the EU, making them key to ensuring broader economic growth, innovation, job creation, and social integration. Moreover, skills gaps and low levels of human capital investment in European SMEs can lead to negative impacts for individual workers, the companies themselves, and the EU economy as a whole.

The European Commission is exploring how to assist SMEs with skills management.

How are we helping?

RAND Europe, in partnership with Kantar and Visionary Analytics, are examining if it is feasible to develop a data driven tool or service that would help SMEs in the areas of

skills assessment, e.g. staffing decisions

skills development, e.g. through (re)training, upskilling, reskilling, and

skills utilisation, e.g. making the best use of existing skills to maximise the firm’s potential.

RAND Europe is contributing to the study by conducting a series of interviews with relevant stakeholders to inform the feasibility study and development of such a tool (or service).

For more information on the study, contact the research team on: SMEskills@randeurope.org