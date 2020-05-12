Madeline Nightingale is a research leader at RAND Europe. Currently working in the areas of home affairs and social policy, her research interests include employment policy, family policy, education and early years, gender equality and social inclusion. She has a D.Phil. (Ph.D.) in social policy and an M.Sc. in comparative social policy from the University of Oxford.
Selected Publications
M. Nightingale, "Stepping-Stone or Dead End: To What Extent Does Part-Time Employment Enable Progression Out of Low Pay for Male and Female Employees in the UK?" Journal of Social Policy, 49(1), 2019
M. Nightingale, "Looking Beyond Average Earnings: Why are Male and Female Part Time Employees in the UK More Likely to be Low Paid than their Full Time Counterparts?" Work, Employment and Society, 33(1), 2019
M. Nightingale, "Part-time employment and the gender gap in low pay for UK employees: what changed over the period 1996–2016?" Community, Work and Family (forthcoming)
M. Nightingale, Combating Coercive Control and Psychological Violence Against Women in the EU Member States, European Institute for Gender Equality, 2022
M. Nightingale, Intimate partner violence and witness intervention: what are the deciding factors? , European Institute for Gender Equality, 2020
M. Nightingale, The childcare gap in EU Member States, European Commission, 2020
M. Nightingale, After Parental Leave: Incentives for Parents with Young Children to Return to the Labour Market, European Parliament, 2020
M. Nightingale, Equal Pay for Equal Work: Binding Pay Transparency Measures, European Parliament, 2020