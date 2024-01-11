Gathering evidence on the experiences of Early Childhood Education and Care staff through TALIS Starting Strong 2024

Photo by Monkey Business Images/Adobe Stock

What is the issue?

As part of an international consortium led by the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement (IEA), RAND Europe has been commissioned by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to develop the second cycle of the Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS) Starting Strong 2024, a survey of staff in early childhood education and care settings.

TALIS Starting Strong 2024 aims to fill key international and national data gaps on Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC) staff and leaders' professional development, working conditions, pedagogical practices and the ECEC learning environments they operate in. The survey seeks to inform policy around motivating, developing, and retaining staff in the profession, and focuses on the experiences of pre-primary staff and staff working with children under three years old.

How are we helping?

We are developing the conceptual framework for the survey and the survey questionnaires. The conceptual framework provides the theoretical underpinnings for the design of the questionnaires. It ensures that they are grounded in theory and past evidence while accounting for participating countries' priorities. Researchers will also manage an ECEC expert group who will provide key expertise for the questionnaire development.

TALIS Starting Strong 2024 is the second cycle of the survey. It will involve a larger number of participating countries and builds on the information collected in the first cycle to aid trend comparisons. The second cycle is an opportunity to refine the ways of capturing information on the themes of interest to the survey, as well as to collect data on issues relevant to the ECEC field that have emerged as a growing priority since 2018.