The 2023 AMR Industry Alliance Progress Survey

What is the issue?

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a serious global public health concern, identified as one of the top three health threats by the Health Emergency Preparedness Authority and as one of the top ten global public health threats facing humanity by the World Health Organisation. Addressing this public health priority calls for collaboration across public, private and not-for-profit sectors.

The life sciences industry needs to be a crucial partner in the effort. In response to this need, the AMR Industry Alliance (AMRIA) was established in 2017 to help provide sustainable solutions to curb AMR . The Alliance brings together biopharmaceutical, diagnostic, biotechnology and generics companies, as well as industry associations to help with this effort. It does so by focusing on contributions to four key areas of activity: research and science, access, appropriate use and responsible antibiotic manufacturing of antimicrobials.

How did we help?

RAND Europe was commissioned by the AMR Industry Alliance to design, implement and analyse the fourth annual progress survey and assess the contributions of Alliance members to tackling AMR across the four strategic pillars of Alliance activities. The survey covered Alliance member activities in the time 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2023.

What did we find?

Overall, 34 companies made investments in AMR -relevant R&D to the value of approximately US$1.96–2.04bn annually in the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years.

The majority of surveyed companies engaged in collaborative R&D activities.

Alliance members experienced significant challenges affecting their decisions on whether and how much to invest. Examples of key challenges included market viability concerns and a lack of appropriate pull incentives/instruments.

Over two-thirds of AMRIA members responding to the survey supported efforts to improve access to AMR -relevant products and/or technologies and nearly three-quarters implemented actions to support stewardship and the appropriate use.

Alliance members have continued to focus on commitments to responsible antibiotic manufacturing and to reducing antibiotic emissions into the environment, across company owned manufacturing sites and direct supplier sites. Therea has been notable progress on several fronts related to the implementation of the Common Antibiotic Manufacturing Framework (CAMF) and Predicted No-Effect Concentrations (PNEC) targets.

There are some opportunities for further concerted effort in select areas, going forward.

What can be done?