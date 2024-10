Photo by Seventyfour/Adobe Stock

What is the issue?

The issue of young people who are not in education, employment or training (NEET) is a significant challenge, particularly in the United Kingdom (UK), where the NEET rates have not seen significant reductions over the last ten years. Notably, the UK NEET rate tends to be higher when compared to many countries in the European Union (EU) and Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD). To effectively address this issue through targeted policies and interventions, it is crucial to gain a deep understanding of the risk factors associated with becoming NEET and the underlying mechanisms at play.

A substantial body of literature has examined the association between various demographic, familial and socioeconomic factors and an increased risk of becoming NEET. In recent years, there has also been a growing focus on the relationship between NEET status and factors related to young people’s educational engagement and experience, as well as other psychosocial aspects, such as school belonging and more.

How are we helping?

The Youth Futures Foundation (‘Youth Futures’) has commissioned RAND Europe to conduct research to deepen the understanding of risk factors among young people who are not in education, employment or training (NEET), with a special focus on educational engagement and other psychosocial dimensions in the English secondary education context. This project will include the following two workstreams:

: to identify factors related to educational engagement and other psychosocial dimensions that influence NEET status among youth in the English secondary education context. A review of reviews (RoR): to examine international evidence on the full range of NEET risk factors.

By synthesising findings from the REA and the RoR, this project seeks to identify factors contributing to reducing NEET rates, and more importantly, highlight lessons for intervention delivery partners of Youth Futures as they develop interventions to create better opportunities for young people.