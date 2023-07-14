Kankan Zhang

Analyst
Education

Ph.D. in sociology, University of Cambridge; M.Phil. in sociology, University of Cambridge; B.A. in cultural studies, Chinese University of Hong Kong

Overview

Kankan Zhang (she/her) is an analyst at RAND Europe. Working primarily in the area of home affairs and social policy, her research interests include education, employment, family policy and social includsion. Prior to joining RAND, Zhang completed a Ph.D. at the University of Cambridge which focused on childcare arrangements in dual-earner families in urban China. She also holds a M.Phil. in sociology from the University of Cambridge and a B.A. in cultural studies from the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Research Focus

Recent Projects

  • Evaluation of the Alternative Provision Specialist Taskforce (APST)
  • Causes of variations in labour market outcomes for young people facing marginalisation: Literature Review
  • Financial independence and gender equality in the EU
  • Refugee Employability Programme Evaluation
  • IntegratED Exit Evaluation

Selected Publications

Elena Rosa Speciani, Merrilyn Groom, Kankan Zhang, Sarah Angell, World Class: Global Learnings for England on Early Years Policy, Sutton Trust, 2023

Languages

English; Mandarin Chinese; Cantonese

Publications

  • Journal Article

    World Class: Global Learnings for England on Early Years Policy

    The briefing examines best practice in early childhood education and care from around the world to identify approaches that could be used to improve the system in England and ensure all children progress, particularly those facing disadvantage.

    Jul 14, 2023