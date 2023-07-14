Kankan Zhang (she/her) is an analyst at RAND Europe. Working primarily in the area of home affairs and social policy, her research interests include education, employment, family policy and social includsion. Prior to joining RAND, Zhang completed a Ph.D. at the University of Cambridge which focused on childcare arrangements in dual-earner families in urban China. She also holds a M.Phil. in sociology from the University of Cambridge and a B.A. in cultural studies from the Chinese University of Hong Kong.
Recent Projects
- Evaluation of the Alternative Provision Specialist Taskforce (APST)
- Causes of variations in labour market outcomes for young people facing marginalisation: Literature Review
- Financial independence and gender equality in the EU
- Refugee Employability Programme Evaluation
- IntegratED Exit Evaluation
Selected Publications
Elena Rosa Speciani, Merrilyn Groom, Kankan Zhang, Sarah Angell, World Class: Global Learnings for England on Early Years Policy, Sutton Trust, 2023
Languages
English; Mandarin Chinese; Cantonese