Gold Rush: How Russia is using gold in wartime
9 Sep 2024
This report examines how Russia has been using gold since its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and how it is seeking to generate revenues from gold and develop its international gold trade.
Photo by misunseo/Adobe Stock
This research, commissioned by the Sanctions Directorate in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, examines how Russia is using gold, in particular to evade sanctions and generate revenues, since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
We provide detail on the development of Russia’s gold policy; how its how its gold companies and banks have responded to Western pressure and sanctions; how its gold producers are faring in terms of production and access to mining equipment; and how Russia is seeking to generate revenues from and trade with gold.
Gold has become a strategic resource for the Russian state since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and the authors highlight the following findings: