Examining the delivery of the Armed Forces Covenant and Armed Forces support in Northern Ireland

What is the issue?

Photo by Gary Hider/Adobe Stock

Since its introduction in 2011, the Armed Forces Covenant has been central to the evolution of policy and support relating to the UK Armed Forces Community. While previous research has helped illuminate the Covenant’s role and delivery at the local, regional and sub-regional level in England, Wales and Scotland, there has been limited insight on these issues in the context of Northern Ireland. This reflects the unique social, political, and governance context which separates Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK and points to a significant knowledge gap which this research will address.

The objective of the research is to provide an in-depth understanding of the delivery of the Armed Forces Covenant and wider support for the Armed Forces Community in Northern Ireland. The project will explore the local realities, structures, arrangements and ways of working for delivering support to the Armed Forces Community and implementation of Covenant principles. This will help identify what good practice looks like in Northern Ireland, what the key challenges and barriers are to further progress in delivering the Covenant and wider support, and how policy and practice can be advanced to mitigate any disadvantages faced by the Armed Forces Community in Northern Ireland.

How are we helping?

RAND Europe has been commissioned by the Forces in Mind Trust (FiMT), in partnership with Shared Intelligence and Meri Mayhew Consulting, to undertake this research. The project will use a participatory approach, involving local stakeholders and community members throughout all stages of the research process. Building on a scoping review of the policy environment, the project will involve consecutive periods of engagement with local stakeholders through interviews, field visits, and community co-production workshops. This engagement will build an in-depth understanding of the local realities and help develop practical solutions for different aspects of Covenant and support delivery.