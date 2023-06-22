AI at the helm of a species evolution

What is the issue?

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and biotechnology, while in its infancy, presents significant opportunities and risks, and proactive policy is needed to manage these emerging technologies. While AI continues to have significant and broad impact, its relevance and complexity magnify when integrated with other emerging technologies. The confluence of AI with genetic editing in particular, applying AI elements such as machine learning and deep learning, can foster substantial benefits as well as daunting risks that range from ethics to national security.

Both genome editing and AI technologies are being pursued at scale in various global markets and it is just a matter of time before these developments are further exploited with AI tools, not just to modify the human genome to cure disease but to develop resistance to diseases, enhance vision, create superhuman strength, and pave the way for a species evolution. There clearly is an urgency to addressing policy issues surrounding these emerging technologies. Yet, this combined field has not been adequately studied from a policy perspective. The components need clear definitions and analyses with respect to their practical combined implications.

How are we helping?

We will investigate the policy implications of the application of AI to genome editing in humans, in particular technology governance as a cross-cutting theme. This analysis will help regulators take stock of advances with AI-facilitated genome editing and develop a future scenario-focussed framework to protect human interest by considering the implications of these technologies being pursued at scale and globally. Our methods outlined below will ensure that this is not just an academic exercise, by engaging relevant sector and policy experts and ensuring that the outputs reach a variety of audiences.

Landscape assessment

We will use software-assisted horizon scanning for assessing the state-of-the-art of AI and genomic tools, creating a typology for their use, and assessing where they have been or integrated. This will be supplemented by desk-based review of current governance arrangements of AI and genome editing and engagement with key practitioners and policy stakeholders.

Futures assessment

Our landscape assessment will form the basis for how the relationship between AI and genomic editing is currently configured, and a futures framework will then be used to explore how this relationship might change over time. We will use a scenarios-based futures exercise, where the landscape assessment will facilitate crafting of illustrative stories that outline how AI and genomic tools might remain the same, improve, or change in some other way based on the effects of the factors identified in the landscape assessment. The outputs of this exercise will serve as a blueprint for further policy recommendations and a mechanism to consider proactive policymaking for confluence of technologies.