Founded in: Information not available

Domain Whitelist is a browser extension that blocks ads and allows users to identify sites to be whitelisted, and prevents any request to sites not included on that list.

Domain Whitelist is not affiliated with RAND. It was selected for this database because it fits our researchers' inclusion criteria.

Tool type
Whitelisting
Status
Fully operational
Intended users
General public
Cost
Free
Tool focus
This tool is process-focused. It evaluates how information is produced and disseminated.
Method or technology
Machine learning and AI
Is the tool automated?
Yes
Founding organization
Information not available
Founder/primary contact
Dusan Halicky

How is this tool working to address disinformation?

This tool fights disinformation by allowing users to easily block untrustworthy websites including disinformation spreaders. Because it can block external tracking and advertising websites, it can also reduce microtargeting (another means of spreading false information).

Is there a connection with tech platforms?

None found

Who is funding the tool?

Information not available

Are there external evaluations?

None found

