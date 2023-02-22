Domain Whitelist

Website Domain Whitelist

Founded in: Information not available

Domain Whitelist is a browser extension that blocks ads and allows users to identify sites to be whitelisted, and prevents any request to sites not included on that list.

Domain Whitelist is not affiliated with RAND. It was selected for this database because it fits our researchers' inclusion criteria.

Tool type Whitelisting Status Fully operational Intended users General public Cost Free Tool focus This tool is process-focused. It evaluates how information is produced and disseminated. Method or technology Machine learning and AI Is the tool automated? Yes Founding organization Information not available Founder/primary contact Dusan Halicky

How is this tool working to address disinformation?

This tool fights disinformation by allowing users to easily block untrustworthy websites including disinformation spreaders. Because it can block external tracking and advertising websites, it can also reduce microtargeting (another means of spreading false information).

Is there a connection with tech platforms?

None found

Who is funding the tool?

Information not available

Are there external evaluations?

None found