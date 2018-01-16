Countering Truth Decay

Tracking News Manipulation by Malicious State Actors
During the pandemic, both Russia and China used authoritarian power over the media to manipulate the news. What can be done to better detect such propaganda campaigns—and guard against them in the future?
Nov 15, 2021
Featured
Black Americans Aren't Buying Election-Year Falsehoods. Here's Why.
In 2020, fewer Black Americans believed the false claims of widespread election and voter fraud than their white counterparts did. What lessons can be learned from Black Americans' resilience to disinformation?
Jul 25, 2024