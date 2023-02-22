Exifdata

Founded in: Information not available

Exifdata is a web-based tool that provides information about the source, timestamp, creation and modification information.

Exifdata is not affiliated with RAND. It was selected for this database because it fits our researchers' inclusion criteria.

Tool type
Verification
Status
Fully operational
Intended users
General public, Journalists
Cost
Free
Tool focus
This tool is content-focused. It directly evaluates information, such as the authenticity of a photo.
Method or technology
Machine learning and AI
Is the tool automated?
Yes
Founding organization
exifData
Founder/primary contact
Information not available

How is this tool working to address disinformation?

This tool works to combat disinformation by verifying and authenticating images.

Is there a connection with tech platforms?

None found

Who is funding the tool?

Information not available

Are there external evaluations?

None found

