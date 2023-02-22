Exifdata



Founded in: Information not available
Exifdata is a web-based tool that provides information about the source, timestamp, creation and modification information.
Exifdata is not affiliated with RAND. It was selected for this database because it fits our researchers' inclusion criteria.
- Tool type
- Verification
- Status
- Fully operational
- Intended users
- General public, Journalists
- Cost
- Free
- Tool focus
- This tool is content-focused. It directly evaluates information, such as the authenticity of a photo.
- Method or technology
- Machine learning and AI
- Is the tool automated?
- Yes
- Founding organization
- exifData
- Founder/primary contact
- Information not available
How is this tool working to address disinformation?
This tool works to combat disinformation by verifying and authenticating images.
Is there a connection with tech platforms?
None found
Who is funding the tool?
Information not available
Are there external evaluations?
None found