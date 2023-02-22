Exiftool

Website Exiftool

Founded in 2003

ExifTool is a computer application that provides metadata information about the source, timestamp, creation, and modification information.

Exiftool is not affiliated with RAND. It was selected for this database because it fits our researchers' inclusion criteria.

Tool type Verification Status Fully operational Intended users General public, Journalists Cost Free Tool focus This tool is content-focused. It directly evaluates information, such as the authenticity of a photo. Method or technology Machine learning and AI Is the tool automated? Yes Founding organization Information not available Founder/primary contact Phil Harvey

How is this tool working to address disinformation?

This tool works to combat disinformation by verifying and authenticating images.

Is there a connection with tech platforms?

None found

Who is funding the tool?

Information not available

Are there external evaluations?

None found