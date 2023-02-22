Exiftool

Exiftool

Founded in 2003

ExifTool is a computer application that provides metadata information about the source, timestamp, creation, and modification information.

Exiftool is not affiliated with RAND. It was selected for this database because it fits our researchers' inclusion criteria.

Tool type
Verification
Status
Fully operational
Intended users
General public, Journalists
Cost
Free
Tool focus
This tool is content-focused. It directly evaluates information, such as the authenticity of a photo.
Method or technology
Machine learning and AI
Is the tool automated?
Yes
Founding organization
Information not available
Founder/primary contact
Phil Harvey

How is this tool working to address disinformation?

This tool works to combat disinformation by verifying and authenticating images.

Is there a connection with tech platforms?

None found

Who is funding the tool?

Information not available

Are there external evaluations?

None found

