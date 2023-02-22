Hamilton 2.0

Founded in 2017

Hamilton 2.0 is a web-based dashboard that provides real-time information on Russian propaganda and disinformation online. It does so by tracking hundreds of Russian-linked Twitter accounts that are related to influencing information in the United States and Europe. The tool provides analysis of the narratives and topics promoted by the Russian government and state-backed media on Twitter, YouTube, broadcast television, and state-sponsored news websites.

Hamilton 2.0 is not affiliated with RAND. It was selected for this database because it fits our researchers' inclusion criteria.

Tool type Disinformation tracking Status Fully operational Intended users General public Cost Free Tool focus This tool is process-focused. It evaluates how information is produced and disseminated. Method or technology Machine learning and AI Is the tool automated? Mixed Founding organization German Marshall Fund (Alliance for Securing Democracy) Founder/primary contact Jessica Brandt

How is this tool working to address disinformation?

This tool aims to fight disinformation by raising awareness about ongoing, state-backed information operations, which may or may not include false or manipulated information. It aggregates information promoted by the Russian government and state-backed media to identify the trends and tactics used to influence western audiences on social media platforms.

Is there a connection with tech platforms?

None found

Who is funding the tool?

Alliance for Securing Democracy, the German Marshall Fund of the United States

Are there external evaluations?

None found