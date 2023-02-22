Information Operations Archive

Website Information Operations Archive

Founded in 2018

This tool is an archive of publicly available and attributed data from known online information operations from public and non-deleted tweets on Twitter and Reddit attributed to Russian and Iranian actors. The archive currently consists of over 10 million messages from Russian and Iranian state-sponsored influence operations on Twitter and Reddit, and will be updated on an ongoing basis.

Information Operations Archive is not affiliated with RAND. It was selected for this database because it fits our researchers' inclusion criteria.

Tool type Disinformation tracking Status Beta testing Intended users Researchers, Teachers/Students, General public Cost Free Tool focus This tool is content-focused. It directly evaluates information, such as the authenticity of a photo. Method or technology Human implementation Is the tool automated? No Founding organization Alliance for Securing Democracy; Graphika Founder/primary contact Jessica Brandt

How is this tool working to address disinformation?

This tool fights disinformation by identifying and archiving the accounts and tweets/posts associated with known disinformation campaigns propagated through Twitter and Reddit since 2018. The archive stores these datasets both for use by researchers who wish to understand and develop counter-responses to adversary disinformation and for exploration by the general public. Knowledge of specific disinformation campaigns and about the practices of actors spreading disinformation may make users more resilient to future information operations.

Is there a connection with tech platforms?

None found

Who is funding the tool?

Information not available

Are there external evaluations?

None found