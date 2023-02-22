Trusted Times

Trusted Times is a browser extension that classifies fake news and unreliable of content. It uses machine learning to provide additional information about articles, including bias and details about who is covered positively and negatively. It can classify articles as fake, unreliable, verified, or mainstream media; provide summaries of verified content; idenfity important topics; identify potential bias; identify historical bias of reporters; and identify historical bias of a specific website. It uses icons to present the reliability of websites.

Trusted Times is not affiliated with RAND. It was selected for this database because it fits our researchers' inclusion criteria.

Tool type Verification, Credibility scoring Status Fully operational Intended users General public Cost Free Tool focus This tool is both content- and process-focused. It directly evaluates information (e.g., authenticating a photo), but also assesses how information is produced and disseminated. Method or technology Machine learning and AI Is the tool automated? Yes Founding organization Trusted Times Founder/primary contact Information not available

How is this tool working to address disinformation?

This tool aims to fight disinformation by identifying, exploring, and correcting false information, giving people a resource for locating fact-based information.

Is there a connection with tech platforms?

None found

Who is funding the tool?

Funded through subscriptions

Are there external evaluations?

None found