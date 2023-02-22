Video Verification Plugin (InVid)
Founded in 2016
InVid is a plug-in toolkit designed to assist fact-checking through video verification. The tool provides users with contextual information on videos, reverse image searching, video metadata, video copyright information, along with other features to assist in verifying content.
Video Verification Plugin (InVid) is not affiliated with RAND. It was selected for this database because it fits our researchers' inclusion criteria.
- Tool type
- Verification
- Status
- Fully operational
- Intended users
- General public, Journalists
- Cost
- Free
- Tool focus
- This tool is content-focused. It directly evaluates information, such as the authenticity of a photo.
- Method or technology
- Machine learning and AI
- Is the tool automated?
- Mixed
- Founding organization
- InVid
- Founder/primary contact
- Vasileios Mezaris
How is this tool working to address disinformation?
This tool works to combat disinformation by verifying and authenticating video content.
Is there a connection with tech platforms?
None found
Who is funding the tool?
European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme
Are there external evaluations?
None found