Video Verification Plugin (InVid)

Founded in 2016

InVid is a plug-in toolkit designed to assist fact-checking through video verification. The tool provides users with contextual information on videos, reverse image searching, video metadata, video copyright information, along with other features to assist in verifying content.

Video Verification Plugin (InVid) is not affiliated with RAND. It was selected for this database because it fits our researchers' inclusion criteria.

Tool type Verification Status Fully operational Intended users General public, Journalists Cost Free Tool focus This tool is content-focused. It directly evaluates information, such as the authenticity of a photo. Method or technology Machine learning and AI Is the tool automated? Mixed Founding organization InVid Founder/primary contact Vasileios Mezaris

How is this tool working to address disinformation?

This tool works to combat disinformation by verifying and authenticating video content.

Is there a connection with tech platforms?

None found

Who is funding the tool?

European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme

Are there external evaluations?

None found