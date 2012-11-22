References for RAND Europe Spotlight on 2012

-
Spotlight on 2012 presents the highlights of RAND Europe's research and other activities in 2012. We describe these in the context of the 'life cycle' of a policy issue, to show the stages at which our research and analysis supports policymakers.
Several sources were referenced in the 2012 RAND Europe annual review, as noted on pages 38 and 39. Each reference below is provided as a live link to take you to the original resource.
Identify Issues
Feasibility Study for a European Cybercrime Centre, Neil Robinson et al., RAND, 2012
Chief Economist Workshop: Key Macro Drivers of Change and Scenarios for the Next Ten Years, London: Government Office for Science, 2012
Smart Trash: Study on RFID Tags and the Recycling Industry, Helen Rebecca Schindler et al., RAND, 2012
Shape Policy
Evaluating and Measuring Progress in the Establishment of a Level Playing Field in the European Defence Equipment Market, James Gilbert et al., RAND, 2012 (unpublished)
Page 17
Impact of the Recession on Age-Management Policies, Christian van Stolk, Eurofound, 2012
Page 19
Impact and the Research Excellence Framework: New Challenges for Universities, Jonathan Grant, RAND, 2012
Evaluate Impact
National Evaluation of the Department of Health’s Integrated Care Pilots, RAND Europe and Ernst & Young LLP, RAND Corporation, 2012
Assessment of Young People’s Exposure to Alcohol Marketing in Audiovisual and Online Media, Eleanor Winpenny et al., London: European Commission, September 2012
What Works in Changing Energy-Using Behaviours in the Home? A Rapid Evidence Assessment, London: UK Department of Energy and Climate Change, 2012
Inform Debate
Measuring IPR Infringements in the Internal Market, Stijn Hoorens, RAND, 2012
Bringing the Electric Vehicle to the Mass Market: A Review of Barriers, Facilitators and Policy Interventions, Flavia Tsang et al., RAND, 2012
Page 29
DISMEVAL: Developing and Validating Disease Management Evaluation Methods for European Healthcare Systems, Ellen Nolte and Saba Hinrichs (eds.), RAND, 2012
Assessment of the Implementation of the EU Drugs Strategy 2005–2012 and its Action Plans, Deirdre May Culley et al., RAND, 2012
20 Years
Twenty on Twenty, RAND, 2012
RAND Europe’s Council of Advisors