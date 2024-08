References for RAND Europe Spotlight on 2016

Several sources were referenced in the 2016 RAND Europe annual review, as noted on page 47. Each reference below is provided as a live link to take you to the original resource.

Introduction

Blog Post

In a 'Post-Truth' World, Evidence and Experts Matter More Than Ever

The impact of Brexit on UK and European defence and security

Project

Defence and Security after Brexit

Publication

Defence and security after Brexit: A snapshot of international perspectives on the implications of the UK's decision to leave the EU

The costs of reversing Schengen

Project

The Cost of Non-Europe: Schengen

Publication

A Research Paper on the Costs of Non-Schengen from a Civil Liberties and Home Affairs Perspective

The growing challenges ahead in the Mediterranean region

Project

Mediterranean Foresight Forum

Publications

Against the rising tide: an overview of the growing criminalization of the Mediterranean basin

Troubled waters: a snapshot of security challenges in the Mediterranean region

Cross-Cutting Challenges and their Implications for the Mediterranean region

Regional foreign policy dynamics and their implications for the Mediterranean Region

Educating Syrian refugee children in Jordan

Project

Evaluating UNICEF's Emergency Education Response Programme

Publication

Evaluation of the Emergency Education Response for Syrian Refugee Children and Host Communities in Jordan

Europe’s fight against antimicrobial resistance

Project

Evaluating the EC Action Plan Against Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)

Publication

Evaluation of the EC Action Plan Against the Rising Threats from Antimicrobial Resistance: Final Report

The price of not sleeping enough

Project

Why Sleep Matters: Quantifying the Economic Costs of Insufficient Sleep

Publication

Why sleep matters — the economic costs of insufficient sleep: A cross-country comparative analysis

Mapping mental health research

Project

Project Ecosystem: Mapping the Global Mental Health Research Funding System

Publications

Mapping UK mental health research funding and its contribution to global funding: A refined analysis for the UK context

Project Ecosystem: Mapping the global mental health research funding system

Using technology to deliver mental health support

Project

Examining the State of Computerised Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (cCBT)

Publication

Review of computerised cognitive behavioural therapies: Products and outcomes for people with mental health needs

Galvanising the NHS to adopt innovation

Project

Galvanising the NHS to Adopt Innovation

Publication

Galvanising the NHS to adopt innovation: The feasibility and practicality of recommendations from the interim report of the Accelerated Access Review

Shaping the Internet of Things

Project

Accelerating the Internet of Things in the UK

Publication

Accelerating the Internet of Things in the UK: Using policy to support practice

Untangling the 'dark web'

Project

Taking Stock of the Online Drugs Trade

Publications

Internet-facilitated drugs trade: An analysis of the size, scope and the role of the Netherlands

The role of the 'dark web' in the trade of illicit drugs

Revealing the full cost of corruption in Europe

Project

Estimating the Cost of Non-Europe in the Area of Corruption

Publication

The Cost of Non-Europe in the area of Organised Crime and Corruption: Annex II - Corruption

The effects of body-worn cameras in policing

Project

Investigating the Effects of Body Worn Police Cameras

Publications

Wearing Body Cameras Increases Assaults Against Officers and Does Not Reduce Police Use of Force: Results from a Global Multi-Site Experiment

Report: Increases in Police Use of Force in the Presence of Body-Worn Cameras Are Driven by Officer Discretion: A Protocol-Based Subgroup Analysis of Ten Randomized Experiments

"Contagious Accountability": A Global Multisite Randomized Controlled Trial on the Effect of Police Body-Worn Cameras on Citizens' Complaints Against the Police

Identifying vulnerable people in the criminal justice system

Project

Evaluation of Offender Liaison and Diversion Trial Schemes

Publication

Evaluation of the Offender Liaison and Diversion Trial Schemes

Life after the armed forces

Project

Supporting the Forces in Mind Trust

Publication

Families Support to Transition: A Systematic Review of the Evidence