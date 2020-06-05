Experts discuss COVID-19 and new security and defence challenges in Europe

Questions around security and defence in Europe and the impacts of COVID-19 were addressed by RAND Europe experts in a webinar hosted by the Luiss School of Government on the 28th May 2020.

Hans Pung, president of RAND Europe, gave opening remarks at the virtual event, before handing over to three experts to discuss the topic.

Raffaele Marchetti, Luiss Professor of International Relations, began the discussion by highlighting a number of threats that have been brought to light as a result of COVID-19, including the issue of economic insufficiency, domestic instability, and challenges around the repolarisation of international affairs.

Ruth Harris, director of RAND Europe’s defence, security and infrastructure team, then gave her reflections on how we are entering a period of deep uncertainty, explaining how COVID-19 has accelerated a number of underlying defence and security issues, which have added to the complexity of the challenge.

Building on Harris’ opening remarks, James Black, research leader in defence and security, then explored three key areas in European defence that have and will be impacted by COVID-19, including changing environment, missions and tools, and levers of defence in Europe.

The webinar ended with an engaging Q&A session.