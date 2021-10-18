Fahy joins RAND Europe to direct health and wellbeing research group

RAND Europe is pleased to welcome Dr. Nicholas (Nick) Fahy as the new group director for research that focuses on a wide range of health and wellbeing topics. Fahy will oversee RAND Europe’s established body of research in such areas as health systems and healthcare innovation, workplace wellbeing, and the behavioural and social determinants of health and wellbeing.

Fahy comes to RAND Europe from the University of Oxford where he was a Senior Researcher in the Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences and a Research Fellow at Green Templeton College. As a researcher and consultant in health policy and systems, he looked at how health systems work; lessons learned by comparing health systems across countries; and how to bring about constructive change in health systems.

Alongside his Oxford role, Fahy was also an expert advisor on innovation and implementation for the European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies, working with policymakers across Europe to support evidence-informed policy-making. This built on wide-ranging experience in international health policy, including over a decade in the European Commission, most recently as head of the health information unit.

Fahy said, “RAND Europe’s independent, non-profit research will be a key resource for policy-makers in responding to their many challenges after the pandemic. I am delighted to be joining RAND Europe to lead our support for policy-makers across all areas of health and well-being.”

Fahy has a D.Phil. from the University of Oxford in evidence-based healthcare, specifically examining psychological theory and its role in the model of diffusion of innovations in healthcare. He is a Chartered Psychologist and will continue to contribute to research and teaching at the University of Oxford and more widely.