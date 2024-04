RAND Europe hosts "Preparing for Brexit: a monstrous task"

RAND Europe/RAND Corporation

On 22 February, RAND Europe's Brussels office convened a lively and well-attended event following the publication of a report for the government of the Netherlands: "How the Dutch Approached Brexit". With an audience drawn largely from the political and policy communities in Brussels and the Netherlands, guests heard perspectives on the challenges negotiating and preparing for Brexit from the perspective of the EU member states and engaged in a discussion between a panel of experts including Anand Menon, Jochem Wiers and Romana Michelon from our collaborators Berenschot. It was hosted by report authors Stijn Hoorens and Fook Nederveen, and was moderated by Andy Bounds, Brussels correspondent for the Financial Times.