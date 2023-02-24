Funding awarded to examine delivery of the Armed Forces Covenant across England, Scotland, and Wales

Photo by BellPhotography423/Getty Images

Forces in Mind Trust has awarded £500,000 to RAND Europe in partnership with Shared Intelligence and Meri Mayhew Consulting to investigate the delivery of the Armed Forces Covenant and wider support for the Armed Forces Community.

The two-year study will engage statutory and non-statutory bodies to examine how members of the Armed Forces Community are supported at a regional level across multiple policy areas such as housing, employment and health.

In 2011 the Armed Forces Covenant set out a promise from the UK to all UK military personnel, veterans and their families that none of them should be disadvantaged by their time in service. This project is the latest in the Our Community Our Covenant series and builds on three prior studies into the delivery and impact of the Covenant. This research will focus on the partnerships that deliver support to the Armed Forces Community, such as between local government authorities, non-statutory organisations, and the charity sector. The research team will also assess how different local government structures shape the delivery of the Covenant.

For more information on the announcement, visit the Forces in Mind Trust's News Release.

Find out more about our defence and security research.