Reviewing Ofcom's Performance in the Context of Converged Regulation

Ofcom was formed as a converged communications regulator in 2003 and since that time has focused its efforts on overseeing the broader UK communications market, including issues of access, distribution, content and price.

In February 2010, the National Audit Office commissioned RAND Europe to review Ofcom's performance in relation to:

next generation access networks (NGAN)

local loop unbundling (LLU)

mis-selling of mobile telephones

Olympic spectrum preparation, and

access to emergency services using Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP)

In each case, Ofcom's performance was compared with other international regulators who are dealing with and addressing similar challenges in different contexts.

Research Findings