Mapping Pathways Reveals Importance of Localised Strategies for Using ARVs to Prevent HIV/AIDS

Background Clinical trial data show great promise for antiretroviral (ARV) drug based strategies to fight HIV. However, the science is rapidly evolving and real-world implementation is complex, shaped by local political and social circumstances. Goals To provide a resource for policymakers and communities, RAND Europe is a partner in Mapping Pathways, a multinational project led by the AIDS Foundation of Chicago to develop and nurture a research-driven, community-led global understanding of the emerging evidence base around the adoption of ARV-based prevention strategies to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Mapping Pathways produced the first study of its kind to synthesise evidence and views about ARV-based prevention strategies in diverse global contexts. The project included a thorough review of the social, economic and clinical impact of four treatment regimes. Research, community engagement and policy work took place in three countries, the United States, India and South Africa.

Key Findings from the Initial Study Key insights on ARV-based prevention: Structural factors such as cost and access are as important as individual behaviours

Policymakers and communities need more information to develop successful local strategies

Local context shapes perception: the same scientific data will be viewed and interpreted differently by stakeholders in different countries and groups As Archbishop Desmond Tutu says in the report's foreword, all science is local. Strategies must be successful at a local level before they can have a global impact. The next step is to work directly with communities to map locally driven but globally informed pathways to effective decisions about ARV-based prevention strategies.