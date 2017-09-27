Understanding Researcher Mobility: Perspectives from Industry

Getty Images The UK is an attractive place to work because of the quality and vibrancy of the research, according to findings from a roundtable discussion and individual interviews with representatives of private sector research organisations. However, the cost of living and the practical challenges in being able to work in the UK, such as being able to obtain visas, present barriers. Britain's decision to leave the EU has led to concerns from industry around access to talent and staff retention. Brexit has also led to concerns around access to markets and EU funding for research.

Background

RAND Europe recently published findings on the international mobility of researchers in the public sector. However, a significant proportion of the UK’s research workforce is based in the private sector. Despite the importance of this group in the research system in the UK, there is little evidence available, through existing data sets or in the literature, on the mobility of researchers in industry. It is not even clear how many international researchers are working for UK-based companies.

The UK’s decision in 2016 to leave the EU has raised questions about the potential impact on research-intensive companies and their research staff if international mobility becomes more difficult, and the measures that industry are putting in place to prepare for the opportunities and challenges to international recruitment following ‘Brexit.’

Goals

The Royal Society, the UK's national academy of science, commissioned RAND Europe to help develop a better understanding of the mobility of researchers in UK industry. The study also aimed to understand how companies are preparing for the UK’s forthcoming departure from the EU and the potential impact on their workforce.

Methodology

The study held a half day roundtable with a number of representatives from industry. This was followed by a series of interviews to capture the viewpoints of those who were unable to attend the roundtable. The participants were industry representatives from a range of company sizes, from SMEs to large multinationals.

Findings