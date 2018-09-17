Understanding barriers to international mobility for researchers

Dougal Waters/Getty Images

Background

Many researchers, whether in academia or the private sector, and from Ph.D. students onwards, travel or move around the world for work. Factors such as funding or visas can both support and hinder a researcher’s ability to do so.

The Together Science Can campaign wants to gain a better understanding of researchers’ experiences of travelling for work and how that varies internationally. The Wellcome Trust and partner organisations created Together Science Can to celebrate and protect scientific collaboration.

Goals

Together Science Can asked RAND Europe to conduct a survey of researchers to collect their views on travelling for research. The goal was to develop a robust evidence base on mobility (understood as international travel and relocation) in science — including the factors that influence it (positively or negatively) and the outcomes it can help achieve.

The results will be used by Together Science Can to try to address some of the possible barriers to international travel and promote some of the opportunities and benefits so researchers can work together better in the future.

Methodology

RAND Europe conducted an online survey that asked researchers about their travel patterns, enablers and obstacles they had experienced, and the perceived outcomes of their international movement. Questions covered both relocation and shorter-term travel.

The survey covers 2,465 respondents from 109 countries (where the number of countries is based on the respondents’ first reported nationality). The survey was open for one month and designed to take less than 10 minutes to complete using mostly multiple choice questions and two free-text responses.

Findings