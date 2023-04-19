Gender-responsive evaluation for an environmental and sustainable future for all (GREENA)

Photo by Knut/Adobe Stock

What is the issue?

The EU is committed to mainstream gender in all its policies. The European Institute for Gender Equality strives to advance gender-responsive policymaking processes to achieve just and sustainable development for all amid Europe’s green transition.

Impact assessments and evaluations are a key feature of the EU policymaking process. They are expected to use strategic foresight (research of plausible future developments) to better anticipate emerging trends and risks and to strategically plan for those possibilities. The adoption of a gender-responsive approach to impact assessments and evaluations can help design interventions that more adequately respond to the different needs and priorities of women and men, in all their diversity and ultimately advance gender equality. Strategic foresight offers an opportunity to strengthen a reflexive approach, addressing the gender and environmental impacts on the present and future generations. However, currently no tools or guidelines exist that would help systematically take a gender and intersectional perspective in the context of EU strategic foresight, impact assessment and evaluation.

How are we helping?

The overall objective of this study is to advance gender-responsive policymaking processes in the EU to achieve just and sustainable development for all. The study relies on desk research as the main research method and will develop resources to implement gender-responsive and environmental evaluation. The tools will be tested during a workshop with relevant stakeholders.

RAND Europe, in collaboration with PPMI, is responsible for expanding knowledge of strategic foresight in the context of impact assessment and evaluation in the EU and in particular for: