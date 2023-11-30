Causes of variations in labour market outcomes for young people facing marginalisation: Literature Review

Image by kentoh/Adobe Stock

What is the issue?

There is no generally agreed upon definition of the term 'marginalised' or 'disadvantaged youth’. Marginalisation can be understood as a result of a process in which some people are left behind, intentionally or inadvertently. The Youth Futures Foundation (YFF), an independent, not-for-profit organisation, aims to improve employment outcomes for young people from marginalised backgrounds.

Marginalisation of youth in the labour market may be associated with two groups of factors:

Individual factors , such as personal characteristics, family background or life experiences

, such as personal characteristics, family background or life experiences Contextual factors, such as local labour market characteristics, policy and institutional frameworks.

How are we helping?

Youth Futures commissioned RAND Europe to conduct exploratory research that:

Identifies key differences between the labour market outcomes for young people who face different kinds of social and economic marginalisation in the UK

Explores explanations for the causes of these differences, through a literature review

Sense-tests emerging explanations, definitions and other findings with young people, practitioners, and other experts on youth employment

RAND Europe will carry out a literature review to examine and explore causes of variations in employment outcomes for young people facing marginalisation. Key research questions are:

How do employment outcomes for young people vary?

How do these variations relate to contextual factors?

What explanations are advanced for the causes of identified variations?

How can we define ‘marginalisation’ or types of marginalisation?

This review will use rapid evidence assessments and a meta-ethnographic approach to synthesising the qualitative and mixed methods literature.