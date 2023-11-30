Causes of variations in labour market outcomes for young people facing marginalisation: Literature Review
Image by kentoh/Adobe Stock
What is the issue?
There is no generally agreed upon definition of the term 'marginalised' or 'disadvantaged youth’. Marginalisation can be understood as a result of a process in which some people are left behind, intentionally or inadvertently. The Youth Futures Foundation (YFF), an independent, not-for-profit organisation, aims to improve employment outcomes for young people from marginalised backgrounds.
Marginalisation of youth in the labour market may be associated with two groups of factors:
- Individual factors, such as personal characteristics, family background or life experiences
- Contextual factors, such as local labour market characteristics, policy and institutional frameworks.
How are we helping?
Youth Futures commissioned RAND Europe to conduct exploratory research that:
- Identifies key differences between the labour market outcomes for young people who face different kinds of social and economic marginalisation in the UK
- Explores explanations for the causes of these differences, through a literature review
- Sense-tests emerging explanations, definitions and other findings with young people, practitioners, and other experts on youth employment
RAND Europe will carry out a literature review to examine and explore causes of variations in employment outcomes for young people facing marginalisation. Key research questions are:
- How do employment outcomes for young people vary?
- How do these variations relate to contextual factors?
- What explanations are advanced for the causes of identified variations?
- How can we define ‘marginalisation’ or types of marginalisation?
This review will use rapid evidence assessments and a meta-ethnographic approach to synthesising the qualitative and mixed methods literature.