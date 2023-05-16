Economic analysis for a youth employment model

Photo by jessica/Adobe Stock

What is the issue?

There is a pressing need to improve our knowledge of how the UK economy currently works for young people, and how their employment outcomes are affected by changes in the economy, policy interventions and external shocks.

The Youth Futures Foundation (‘Youth Futures’) seeks to understand how changes in the economy impact young people, including on their employment status, education and work choices, pay and conditions. An important aspect of this is exploring how different groups of young people might be differentially affected, with a particular focus on outcomes for young people from marginalised groups. This will contribute to Youth Futures’ scoping of an economic model of youth employment and their overarching aim of narrowing employment gaps between demographic groups.

How are we helping?

RAND Europe has been commissioned by Youth Futures to conduct research that will address knowledge gaps around young people in the UK labour market, to support Youth Futures’ modelling research agenda. We will carry out quick scoping studies of relevant economic and empirical evidence and complementary data analysis around four themes: