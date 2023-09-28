Digitally enabled care in diverse environments (DECIDE) programme
DECIDE (digitally enabled care in diverse environments) is a programme for the rapid evaluation of technology-enabled remote monitoring in health and care.
28 Sep 2023
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Through early assessment of individual risk factors, the NHS Health Check (NHSHC) programme aims to prevent cardiovascular disease and assess the risk of developing other conditions such as type 2 diabetes. The programme invites everyone in England aged 40–74 who is not on one of the disease registers for vascular disease to a health check every 5 years. This involves assessment of a number of risk factors including lack of physical activity, smoking, obesity and alcohol intake, as well as blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
However, the uptake of the NHS Health Check programme has been lower than expected. To address this, a 2021 review of the NHS Health checks online programme recommended the development of a digital offer, with the aim to increase accessibility, effectiveness and efficiency of health checks. Development is currently underway with a view to implement and refine the digital service and learn from the experience of implementation, initially in 3 local authorities. The proposed rapid evaluation is intended to inform design, refinement and early adoption of digital NHS Health checks as well as further roll-out and broader digital transformation in primary care.
The DECIDE centre will carry out a rapid evaluation to examine the development, implementation and use of the NHS Health Checks programme during the initial testing phase in three local authorities. The aim is to draw timely, transferable lessons that can inform and support wider roll-out and potential future evaluation.
More specifically, the evaluation will seek to:
This evaluation will take a multi-site, mixed-methods (qualitative and quantitative) approach with three implementation case studies, in order to build a rich picture of adoption of NHS Health checks and the system-wide factors that influence and shape adoption. We will learn from the experiences of health system stakeholders (healthcare professionals, local decisionmakers, policy stakeholders) as well as service users and those who do not use digital health checks to learn about the diversity of influences on uptake and implementation, and both intended and unintended consequences. A key element will be to capture the challenges for those with complex support needs and issues associated with inequalities in access, use and support. The quantitative evaluation will focus on measuring uptake rates, adjusting for patient and practice characteristics, to understand what factors influence uptake. We will also explore feasibility of comparing patient uptake between digital and non-digital NHS Health checks and explore the costs associated with NHS Health checks online.
Principal Investigator