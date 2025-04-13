Building quantum technology skills and talent

A scientist from the Laboratory for Physical Sciences loading a high quality factor superconductor resonator on the measurement state of an adiabatic demagnetization refrigerator that can reach temperatures as low as 50 mK, photo by Laboratory for Physical Sciences/Quantum Image Gallery.

Photo by Laboratory for Physical Sciences/Quantum Image Gallery

What is the issue?

Quantum technologies have experienced substantial advancements in recent years, showcasing their potential across multiple sectors, including the life sciences, finance, aerospace, defence, energy and telecommunications. This swift progression emphasises the necessity for a skilled workforce that can drive innovation and translate theoretical advancements into practical applications. This need has been recognised by academia, industry and government alike, making the development of a robust talent pipeline an important priority. However, the quantum technology ecosystem is experiencing a skills gap, with current talent pools falling short of meeting the expanding requirements of this emerging field.

How did we help?

RAND Europe and the Novo Nordisk Foundation convened a roundtable in Copenhagen to explore critical components of the quantum technology ecosystem, with a focus on skills and talent development. Discussions also covered supply chain resilience, the findings of which will be presented in a forthcoming report. The roundtable was the second in a series of quantum technology thought leadership events that brought together a range of researchers, industry experts, decision makers and policymakers. Discussions at the roundtable centred on examining key emerging trends, challenges and opportunities, as well as strategies to address the skills gap in quantum technology and nurture a robust talent pipeline. This report captures the perspectives and insights of participants at the roundtable, serving as a concise guide to inform and contribute to the broader stakeholder discourse on quantum technology skills and talent, as policy on these key issues develops.

What did we find?

The discussion encompassed the following trends and insights related to the development of skills and talent in quantum technology.

  • The global quantum technology ecosystem is evolving to become increasingly heterogeneous, encompassing a range of expertise and disciplines.
  • There are key challenges concerning the availability, types and distribution of skills pertinent to advancing the quantum technology ecosystem.
  • Universities worldwide are expanding quantum-related degree programmes and research opportunities, while industry players are also increasingly developing educational content and tools, collectively enhancing quantum literacy and workforce readiness.
  • The development of a robust, sustainable quantum technology talent pipeline will require adopting a patient, long-term approach that targets different learning levels across the education and skills development journey.
  • Addressing the quantum technology workforce development challenge necessitates coordination, community building and common standards.

What can be done?

Based on the roundtable discussions, we propose eight cross-cutting policy considerations and associated enabling actions for stakeholders looking to support development of the quantum technology skills ecosystem. Collectively, these considerations aim to build a more resilient, equitable and future-ready quantum technology skills pipeline. We believe that these principles could underpin a future ‘Quantum Technology Skills Charter’, articulating a collective statement of intent, ambition and commitment among stakeholders including public, private and third sector (including civil society) entities. This charter could facilitate focused, coordinated efforts and actions to proactively address the key challenges related to quantum technology skills and the broader workforce.

Eight policy considerations for stakeholders within the quantum technology ecosystem to address issues related to skills, talent and workforce development

Educate Engage Empower

Atom. Image by Valentina Burdina/Getty Images

Connecting, collaborating and community building

Policy consideration 1 Join forces with trusted partners

Establishing and nurturing cross-cutting partnerships between various stakeholders — notably academia and industry — can help bridge the quantum technology skills gap.

Policy consideration 2 Leverage the local

While global and national efforts to develop quantum technology skills and talent are key, it is equally important to focus on tailored initiatives and activities aimed at enhancing regional and local quantum technology ecosystems.

Policy consideration 3 Forge inclusive public outreach and learning practices

Implementing comprehensive and inclusive public education initiatives focused on quantum literacy to enhance awareness, accessibility and understanding of quantum technologies could help cultivate interest and attract potential talent from a diverse range of sources.

Expanding and diversifying skills and perspectives

Policy consideration 4 Broaden the range of skillsets

Beyond technical skills directly associated with quantum technology, non-technical competencies and adjacent domain expertise are crucial to facilitate the effective development and commercialisation of the technology and its applications.

Policy consideration 5 Embed public interest and social-good thinking

To responsibly address potential risks and equitably share the benefits of adopting quantum technologies, and to develop effective governance frameworks, it is important to integrate social sciences, arts and humanities, alongside ethical and legal perspectives.

Approaching skills systems holistically with forward planning

Policy consideration 6 Develop alternative and flexible learning routes

Creating more adaptable and modular learning pathways is important to allow professionals from various backgrounds to continuously gain quantum skills throughout different phases of their careers.

Policy consideration 7 Apply broad skills frameworks strategies

Adopting a systematic approach based on comprehensive competency and skills frameworks could enhance assessment and anticipation of skills needs within the quantum technology ecosystem.

Policy consideration 8 Actively prepare for future developments

Embracing proactive skills monitoring and foresight strategies is vital to obtain evidence-based insights into the dynamic, evolving supply and demand landscape for quantum technology skills.

Read the research

Project Team

Additional team member

Teodora Chis

The analysis following the roundtable discussion reported in this study was internally funded by RAND Europe and has been peer-reviewed in accordance with RAND’s quality assurance standards. This work is intended to inform the public good and should not be taken as a commercial endorsement of any product or service.