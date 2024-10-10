Quantum Leap: Skills and Supply Chains for Tomorrow’s Technology

Event Details Date: Oct 10, 2024 Time: 12:00 p.m. CET

Program

On October 10, 2024, RAND Europe and the Novo Nordisk Foundation hosted a roundtable discussion in Copenhagen, bringing together leaders and innovators to examine key developments in the quantum technology ecosystem. As part of an ongoing series of high-level dialogues, this event explored two critical areas shaping the future of quantum technologies: workforce development and the resilience of supply chains.

Building on the inaugural roundtable held in London in November 2023, where participants discussed the future of innovation in a safe and equitable quantum world, this second event focused on addressing the pressing needs of the quantum field.

Themes

Skills and Talent: Building the Quantum Workforce of Tomorrow Supply Chains: Ensuring Resilience and Sustainability

This roundtable was an opportunity for researchers, industry experts, policymakers, and thought leaders to engage in interdisciplinary discussions and collaborate on shaping the future of quantum technologies.