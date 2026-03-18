Valuing Forces Families Overseas

What is the issue?

Photo by Photocreo Bednarek/Adobe Stock

The UK Armed Forces support a large network of overseas bases and defence engagement assignments across the globe. Many personnel undertake overseas assignments accompanied by their family, with roughly 9 per cent of all UK Service families stationed overseas.

Many families have positive experiences of overseas postings, which can open the door to different cultures and new experiences.

However, families can also face unique challenges navigating the cycle of overseas postings. This ranges from challenges in planning for an overseas posting, navigating separation from friends and family and the impact of a posting on a partner’s employment, to difficulties adjusting after returning to the UK. While some key challenges associated with overseas postings are well understood, there has been little targeted research on the experiences and support needs of overseas families throughout the entirety of the overseas posting cycle.

How are we helping?

RAND Europe has been commissioned by the Army Families Federation, in partnership with the RAF and Naval Families Federations, to conduct a study into the experiences of the overseas postings cycle among UK military families. The study will:

Provide an improved and up-to-date understanding of the lived experience of military families over the cycle of overseas assignments, i.e. including considering and preparing for an assignment, undertaking an assignment overseas and returning from the assignment.

Support the development of the Valuing Forces Families Overseas (VFFO) programme, funded by the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust, which aims to discover hidden need among the Armed Forces community and pinpoint where support is most needed.

To address these aims, RAND Europe will review existing data and literature on experiences of overseas postings among military families, conduct focus groups with military families with experience of the overseas postings cycle, and conduct interviews with relevant stakeholders.

Call for participants Interested in helping us to understand how military families can have positive experiences of overseas postings? Take part in an online focus group to talk about your experience. If you: Are an ex-serving member of the Regular or Reserve UK Armed Forces, or

of the Regular or Reserve UK Armed Forces, or Are a partner of a serving or ex-serving member of the Regular or Reserve UK Armed Forces, AND within the last 3 years: Considered going on an overseas posting (even if you ended up not going), or

Went on an accompanied posting overseas, or

Were separated from your partner due to an unaccompanied posting. Please fill out the Expression of Interest survey to determine eligibility. Expression of Interest Survey

RAND Europe project team