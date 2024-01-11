Overview
Sean Flanagan is a research assistant at RAND, working primarily with RAND Europe in the areas of defence and security.
Prior to Joining RAND, he worked as a coordinator for international relations within the International Exchange Division of the Prefectural Government of Okinawa, Japan and as a research intern for the Japan External Trade Organization.
Flanagan's research interests are in defence policy within the Indo-Pacific and the socioeconomic and legal implications of overseas military basing agreements for host nations.
Flanagan completed his undergraduate study in the United States and Japan in Japanese literature and political science/international relations, as well as his M.Sc. in international relations at the London School of Economics.