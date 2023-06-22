Resilience in Action
Who is this site for? This site is for individuals and community organizations to learn more about resilience and to implement strategies to help communities prepare, withstand, and recover from disasters.
What is community resilience? Community resilience is the ability of communities to withstand and recover from disasters and to learn from past disasters to strengthen future response and recovery efforts.
How is resilience different from preparedness? Resilience requires participation from the whole community to improve response and recovery, and helps the community plan for the full length of disaster recovery.
What are the levers of resilience?
We talk a lot about what makes a resilient community. But what are the levers we need to pull to get to a resilient community? See the levers below to pull or push to move a community towards greater resilience.
Levers and Core Components of Community Resilience
Click each to learn more.
Wellness
Promote pre- and post-incident population health, including behavioral health
Access
Ensure access to highquality health, behavioral health, and social services
Education
Ensure ongoing information to the public about preparedness, risks, and resources before, during, and after a disaster
Engagement
Promote participatory decisionmaking in planning, response and recovery activities
Self-Sufficiency
Enable and support individuals and communities to assume responsibility for their preparedness
Partnership
Develop strong partnerships within and between government and nongovernmental organizations
Quality
Collect, analyze, and utilize data on building community resilience
Efficiency
Leverage resources for multiple use and maximum effectiveness