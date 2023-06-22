Resilience in Action

Who is this site for? This site is for individuals and community organizations to learn more about resilience and to implement strategies to help communities prepare, withstand, and recover from disasters.

What is community resilience? Community resilience is the ability of communities to withstand and recover from disasters and to learn from past disasters to strengthen future response and recovery efforts.

How is resilience different from preparedness? Resilience requires participation from the whole community to improve response and recovery, and helps the community plan for the full length of disaster recovery.