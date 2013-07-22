Climate Change, Communities and Resilience

In the face of climate change, communities are coming together to learn about resilience to slow moving disasters and implement adaptation strategies.

Featured Center: RAND Center for Climate and Energy Futures

The RAND Center for Climate and Energy Futures studies emerging risks associated with the changing climate, society’s responses to those risks, and the processes and conditions needed for policy implementation.

By working across disciplines and geographies large and small, the center endeavors to address persistent gaps in climate and energy research and analysis that has slowed our ability to respond rapidly, effectively, and equitably to the climate challenge.

Featured Project: Developing a Comprehensive Master Plan for the Louisiana Coast

RAND researchers have developed analytical tools and decision frameworks to help communities understand their risks due to climate change and develop and prioritize adaptation and mitigation actions. For example, RAND played an integral role in the formulation of Louisiana's 2012 Comprehensive Master Plan for a Sustainable Coast. To support this planning effort, RAND developed a model of coastal flood risk, and was also responsible for developing the overall planning framework and a decision support tool.

The Coastal Louisiana Risk Assessment (CLARA) analytical model was designed to estimate flood depths and damage that could occur due to major storms across a range of possible future scenarios. CLARA was used to estimate coastal flood depths and economic damage under different future scenarios with or without proposed risk reduction projects in place.

These estimates, along with those from other models of coastal processes were used by the RAND-developed Planning Tool, to compare risk reduction and restoration projects based on how well they might reduce flood damage or build coastal land. The Planning Tool then developed and compared different groupings of potential risk reduction and restoration projects.The Planning Tool provided real-time technical analysis that supported the development of the Master Plan through Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) and community-based deliberations.

Related Resources

