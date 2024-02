Trending Topic: Cannabis Legalization

Cannabis legalization has evolved over the past few decades from fringe policy topic to a reality in several jurisdictions, and an emerging issue in many others.

RAND publications on cannabis and these policy changes are informing debates in the U.S. and throughout the world.

The RAND Drug Policy Research Center is a nonpartisan research center dedicated to providing objective analysis and research to decisionmakers. We do not have an official policy position on cannabis laws, and do not advocate for or against legalization at any level of government.

Featured Research Proximity to Legal Cannabis Stores and Sourcing of Cannabis in Canada Legal cannabis stores are increasingly accessible to people living in Canada. Household proximity to a legal cannabis store was associated with sourcing cannabis from legal retail stores, but only among those who lived very close (less than 3km). While proximity to legal cannabis stores may aid uptake of the legal market, there may be diminishing returns after a certain distance.

Cannabis Legalization in Canada Beau Kilmer provided testimony to the Canadian legislature on different alternatives to prohibition, including considerations for prices, taxes, and international implications.

Medical Marijuana Policy in Florida Rosalie Pacula testified before the Florida House of Representatives Health & Human Services Committee on medical marijuana regulation, including topics of supply structure, commercialization, and potential impact on youth.

Substance use and its consequences do not exist within a silo, and so neither does our research. We combine expertise in psychology, sociology, public health, economics, medicine, decision science and more to examine all facets of drug policy and the various systems and sectors it affects. Topics: Policy and Law

Markets and Prices

Criminal Justice

Outcomes

Prevention and Interventions

