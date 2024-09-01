About the RAND Correctional Education Project

The RAND Correctional Education Project's goal is to improve correctional education and its delivery by providing objective, empirical evidence about the efficacy of different programs and their curricular components.

To accomplish this goal, the project team is working closely with correctional education experts, administrators, educators, and academic researchers to assess the scientific evidence about the effectiveness of correctional education and to understand how correctional education is being provided across the United States and the unique challenges involved in doing so. Additionally, this project will highlight how correctional education programs are adapting in response to changing budgetary constraints and emerging trends that may influence how correctional education is provided in the future.