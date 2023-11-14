RAND Family Life Surveys (FLS)

The Family Life Surveys (FLS) are a set of detailed household and community surveys of developing countries conducted by RAND, in collaboration with research institutions in the given countries. The currently available country surveys cover Malaysia (1976-77, 1988-89), Indonesia (1993, 1997, 2000, 2007, 2014), Guatemala (1995), and Bangladesh (1996).

Malaysian Family Life Surveys (MFLS) Surveys collected detailed current and retrospective information on family structure, fertility, economic status, education/training, transfers, migration, and many other topics. Each survey also collected community-level data.

Indonesia Family Life Survey (IFLS) Survey collected information at the individual and household levels, including multiple indicators of economic well-being (consumption, income, and assets); education, migration, and labor market outcomes; marriage, fertility, and contraceptive use; health status, use of health care, and health insurance; relationships among coresident and non-coresident family members; processes underlying household decision-making; transfers among family members and inter-generational mobility; and participation in community activities.

Guatemalan Survey of Family Health (EGSF) Survey examined the way in which rural Guatemalan families and individuals cope with childhood illness and pregnancy, and the role of ethnicity, poverty, social support, and health beliefs in this process.